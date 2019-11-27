The Tiger's varsity boys basketball team staged an exhibition game Tuesday in the Den. It was Tigers either way you cheered as the varsity took on an all-star team made up of former elite Tigers from past teams. Despite it being a low-scoring affair, the crowd in attendance didn't seem to mind, roaring their support for both sides in this good natured, if hard fought battle. In the end, it was varsity coming off the court with a 41-37 victory.
Alumni coach, Doug Whitehead, himself a state champion had his team ready. They held the lead for most of the half, with the scoreboard showing them ahead 16-11 when the teams retired to the locker rooms to talk it over at the half. Whatever motivational words Tigers head coach Derek Bean had for his team seemed to do the trick, as they emerged for an explosive 21-point third quarter, holding the lead the rest of the way.
Top scorer on the varsity team was Verrels Lukman who dropped in 17 points, including 13 in the third quarter. The alumni squad top gun was Josh Koch who scored 13 with Grant Taylor knocking down six more and Nick Moreno and Juan Ortiz chipping in four each. Jeremy Terry, Saul Baquera, Eduardo Barragan, Tino Luna and Dick Lanford each had a bucket. Kyle Blacklock, Zach Zavala, James Lipps, Zach Degase, Michael Ortiz and Monte Mitchell all contributed on the court.
The game raised money for Tiger Basketball, and should become a regular feature to tip off the Tiger's hoops seasons. Tigers boys' and girls' teams are both traveling to East Mountain High on Friday, right after Thanksgiving, to start the regular season with a trio of road games. Boy's JV will start things off at 4 p.m., then the girls' varsity, followed by the boys' varsity. A great evening of Tiger basketball with coaches and athletes alike urging all Tiger's fans to make the trip up and lend their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.