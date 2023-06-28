The Search is Over! On Tuesday, June 27 now Head Coach Dennis Barnes had a busy day, meeting with football assistant coaches, school district administrators, and other staff. Most importantly, he met with over a dozen of the athletes who form the core of his team.
The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District (TCMSD) announced on June 22 that an offer had been made to and accepted by Dennis Barnes, of El Paso, Texas to be the new Head Coach of Tiger Football.
In their press release, TCMSD spoke of Mr. Barnes as a passionate educator, who was born in Sacramento, California and graduated from Jefferson City High School in Missouri. During his time at Jefferson City High, he excelled as a student athlete, twice earning All-State honors as a football player
In more details it was noted that Mr. Barnes also earned a scholarship to the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP), where he was twice named the All-Conference USA Defensive Back. Barnes earned his bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from UTEP. After graduating, he went on to serve as an intern defensive backs coach for the UTEP Miners Football Team. In this role he was responsible for mentor programs, academic advising, recruitment of student athletes, practice planning, community service and strength and conditioning for the team. All these things will serve him very well in his efforts to build a Tiger football program with a high degree of excellence and success here at Hot Springs High School.
Mr. Barnes founded the Mystix 7v7 football team, in El Paso, a team that competes on a national level and for which he serves as the head coach. He has implemented and maintains a football program, fostering the fullest possible development of student athlete’s potential, stressing competition, sportsmanship and community pride as well as achieving maximum results in all areas of athletic competition.
Mr. Barnes is married and father to a beautiful one-year old daughter.
We look forward to sitting down with Coach Barnes for a full interview in the near future and to enjoying the results of his work with the Tigers as the August 18 kickoff to the 2023 season approaches.
•During his brief meeting in the weight room with the athletes, Coach Barnes emphasized the importance of team standards, expectations and team culture. He said how excited he was to be working with them, and to be coming into a community that understands hard work, done right. “We were excited to be coming here,” he said. “This is a community where people are up and working before the sun comes up and work hard until it goes down, and frequently well beyond that.” He told the team they would be working harder than ever, and that if they did that, and worked to the team standards, that they would reap the benefits of the results.
The meeting was brief, but solid and positive. After the weight room, he was taken to the locker rooms, his new office, and a look at the field, the home of Tiger Football in Tiger Stadium where he will make his coaching debut on August 18. Before leaving the Weight Room, Coach Barnes gathered the team around for what would be his first break out as a Tiger. “Here’s how we’re going to do it,” he told his team as 20 sets of fists joined his above the tight circle of Tiger athletes. “All In!” He shouted, and they responded, “We Win!”
