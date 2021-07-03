District 3-3A Baseball announced the names of those selected to receive All-District honors and two Tigers, Domonique Escobar (#14) and JJ Garcia (#13) were named All-District First Team. Escobar, a junior in the season just ended, started at third base and was a relief pitcher. Garcia, a sophomore, held second base, also filling in at shortstop.
Also named to All-District Second Team were sophomores Zeke Baquera (#12), left hand pitcher and Ty Hoskins (#19), relief pitcher, and utility outfielder. Receiving All-District Honorable Mention were starting catcher, Kameron Gonzales (#23) and first baseman, Logan Taylor (#20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.