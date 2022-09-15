After six hours or more on the bus to get to Eunice, the 55-13 loss was not what the outcome Tigers had worked for when they faced off against the 2A defending state champion Cardinals. Despite topping 100 yards in both rushing and passing for the first time this season, the Tigers couldn’t put together and sustain their drives and put the ball across the goal line enough to stay in striking distance.

Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham connected on 11 of 19 throws for 129 yards, with two hitting their target in the end zone for the two Tiger scores. The first, early in the second quarter on a first and goal from the 8-yard line. A quick snap and throw to a high reaching Ethan Flores, who came down with it to put the Tigers on the scoreboard.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.