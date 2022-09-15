After six hours or more on the bus to get to Eunice, the 55-13 loss was not what the outcome Tigers had worked for when they faced off against the 2A defending state champion Cardinals. Despite topping 100 yards in both rushing and passing for the first time this season, the Tigers couldn’t put together and sustain their drives and put the ball across the goal line enough to stay in striking distance.
Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham connected on 11 of 19 throws for 129 yards, with two hitting their target in the end zone for the two Tiger scores. The first, early in the second quarter on a first and goal from the 8-yard line. A quick snap and throw to a high reaching Ethan Flores, who came down with it to put the Tigers on the scoreboard.
The second Tiger scoring run came airborne as well, with a long bomb thrown to a streaking Josiah Tidwell, and again Lanham hit his target in the endzone, with Tidwell securing the pass despite coverage that was on him like a glove.
Also on the receiving end of Lanham’s passes, Sammy Acosta grabbed one for 28 yards and Ashton Garcia added 12 more yards on a perfect 4 for 4 receptions on what was thrown his way.
In the scoring department the rest of the night was all Cardinals, with a hard working but undermanned Tiger defense unable to stop the Eunice passing game, which brought them all seven of their touchdowns. There were a few great individual efforts that stopped the Cardinals when they carried the ball. Tidwell led with four tackles. Adding to the total were Matthew Aguirre, Ashton Garcia, Triston Polanco and Dawson Gurule, each with three. JJ Garcia, with one tackle to his credit, was the one that set the Eunice team back 12 yards, while one of Aguirre’s three set them back eight.
With 107 yards of rushing credited to the Tigers it was JJ Garcia who accounted for 98 of them, including a 29-yard sprint through traffic early in the second quarter.
Futility, however, was the rule in this Friday night gridiron shocker. Late in the second quarter, the Tigers were receiving a post scoring Cardinals kickoff, which was fumbled deep in Tiger territory leading to another Eunice touchdown. Then, on that kickoff, the Tigers repeated the mishap, setting up yet another Cardinal touchdown.
For once, yellow flags had little bearing on the game, with each team committing just three penalties. Those the Tigers incurred cost them just 14 yards.
In the end, the undermanned Tigers worked hard from the opening kickoff to the final horn. With more athletes to put on the field, fewer missteps on execution and a better game plan going in, the results many not have been different, but the score could have been a lot tighter.
Now the Tigers lick their wounds and head to square off against New Mexico Military Institute for a Saturday matinee, September 17. After that, the Tigers have their bye week, with their next outing being a trip to Crownpoint on Friday, September 30, before returning home for their final two home games this season, in Tiger Stadium on the first two Fridays of October.
