With 28 years in coaching high school football, the Hot Springs Tiger’s new head coach comes to the position with a wealth of experience and achievements to draw from. Head Coach Philip Camp, formerly of Houston, Texas was selected late in March after an extensive interview process, passing muster before a committee of 13 student athletes, parents, Tiger coaches and community members.
Coach Camp will also be the new Special Education teacher at T-or-C Middle school.
Coach Camp is familiar with the area, having earned his bachelor’s degree at the Un
iversity of Texas, El Paso, and lifetime of enjoying the cities, towns and open lands of West Texas and New Mexico. He is one of the founders and Executive Director of the Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase, one of five free, NFL type combines for graduating high school football players in the United States. Through his 28 years of coaching, he has also served as an Athletic Director.
Coach Camp was named San Antonio “Coach of the Year in 2000 after taking his team to the playoffs for the first time in 42 years.
In sitting down with Coach Camp, one is impressed with his scope of football knowledge as well as his enthusiasm and desire to both develop a strong bottom to top football program and to open up opportunities for student athletes to pursue college football. On the younger end of the spectrum, Coach Camp has been instrumental in developing youth football programs for elementary school age children. “Pop Warner leagues,” he told us, “for the younger kids. Now, they won’t be in pads and helmets, nit until seventh grade, but this gets them involved and helps them develop that team concept and an understand for and love of football.”
Coach Camp has met with his coaching staff and with some of the student athletes who will be on the team next season. “I told the kids at that meeting that I wanted each one to bring four or five others in. I was at a Tiger baseball game the other day and several of them were there, with their friends, coming over and introducing themselves and excited about being involved.”
Of course, football starts long before the opening kickoff of the season, and for the summer, Coach has plans. “I want to have a series of camps. One for first and second graders, then one for third and fourth, another for fifth and sixth and so on up through middle school and high school ages.” And of the middle school, Coach said, “This has to be a bottom to top program, not just a team at the high school. At the middle school, we’ll give them four or five plays to learn and run, that will be the same as they will get when they come over as freshmen. They will all have the same foundation to build on once they hit high school, where they’ll of course be learning more plays.”
Coach Camp holds the philosophy that high school football is about teaching and helping the boys involved grow into responsible young men. “If you teach them to be good citizens, to be accountable, both to the team and even more so to themselves, and if you do all the little things right, the wins will take care of themselves. An athlete on the team earns their spot, it’s never a given.”
Slow, steady and incremental changes and growth was something he said was how the program would grow, but there was something he wanted to emphasize. “I have four rules for all my athletes. Number one, no cussing. Number two is that they will be the best prepared team in New Mexico. Number three is that if they want, we will help get them into college and will be making those opportunities available. And number four, I will tell them I love them every day. They need to know that I expect a lot from them, and that I will always be there for them. I will keep track of them and be there long after they graduate from high school.”
Coach Camp brings a depth and degree of experience and dedication to Tiger football that can help to bring ever more pride in the program from the schools and the community.
