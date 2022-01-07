On Saturday Tiger hoops fans will be treated to a full day of basketball right here at home in the Den when the Tiger boys tip off the action, taking on the Silver High Colts with a full slate, C-Team beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by the JV at around 12:30 and the varsity hitting the court at 2:00 p.m. After that the Tiger girls take over the Den, hosting the Ruidoso Warriors. The JV starts out at 5:00 p.m. and then the varsity serves up the main course, starting at about 6:30 p.m.
A DAY OF TIGER HOOPS IN THE DEN
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
