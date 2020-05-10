The trophy case just got a lot fuller th8is weekend. The Scat Cats, our Hot Springs High Envirothon Team did it again, winning the State Championships in a virtual competition, held online Friday and Saturday, May 8-9. This is the Sact Cats eighth state championship in the last nine years. in a phenomenal showing, not only did the "varsity" team win first place. but the two Hot Springs understudy teams, the JV Missing Lynx and C-Team Ringtails tied for third place.
Competing via internet link, the Envirothon pitted the best high school teams from around the state against one another in five categories as well as an oral presentation. In Aquatics, Forestry and Wildlife the Scat Cats came in first place, taking second in Soils and the special topic for this year, "Water Resource Management: Local Control, Local Solutions." They took third place in the oral presentation, in which the Missing Lynx captured first place.
Congratulations to our Envirothon teams on an outstanding showing and to the Scat Cats the 2020 New Mexico Envirothon State Champions.
