I was interested in the letter last week from Belen resident, Ward B. McCartney III, regarding electrical generation. His suggestions are very intriguing and should be pursued.
A further reason is the potential loss of the Colorado River’s electrical generation production. Even if we do not get power directly from the river, the scramble to replace that power source will be felt statewide. T-or-C will either be ahead of that or in the mess with everyone else.
Reports have the potential of the Colorado River dropping to a level that prohibits power generation as soon as next summer.
I was perusing the Belen website, which is very user-friendly, and in reading the five-year Comprehensive Plan Update (dated 1/3/23) found the following, “Review the City permitting process to remove barriers to approval of solar facilities on residential and commercial buildings.”
Perhaps we should pay attention to what’s happening in other cities, it’s rather exciting.
s/Laura Van Dyne
409 Kopra Street
T-or-C, NM
