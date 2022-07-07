Last week’s “Dear Boss” column written by my friend and the Publisher of this newspaper, Frances Luna, seriously misrepresented my position on whether Sierra Vista Hospital should advertise in newspapers (which really just means our hometown Sentinel).
I’m the “local business man” who Ms. Luna says, “commented that (I) didn’t know how effective print media is in today’s world.” She goes on to present various cases where print media can be very effective, but concludes that “you cannot lean on the heritage and legacy of the newspaper and radio station for ANY business or event,” adding that this is the reason her company, gpkmedia, also offers social media and web advertising.
At first I just laughed. As my family and friends will tell, you I’m a newspaper addict. And Frances, you know that I’m a subscriber and have spent thousands of dollars on advertising in your newspaper just within the past year.
And I totally agree with you Frances, which makes me wonder if you missed the continuation of Chuck Wentworth’s reporting on page 3 where he reports that “while first emphasizing he was not opposed to print-based marketing, Burger suggested an effort to gather feedback from patients and others could provide SVH answers regarding the effectiveness of print media, as well as digital and social media approaches.”
Earlier this year the T-or-C City Commission appointed me to serve as a representative on the Governing Board of the hospital. SVH operates under a Joint Powers Agreement between Sierra County, T-or-C, the City of Elephant Butte and the Village of Williamsburg. It is an honor to volunteer to serve my adopted town by bringing my career-length experience in government and health programs to the SVH board. And I take the job very seriously.
My questions about media effectiveness mirrored others I’ve raised about potential new clinic and hospital services, plans for the old hospital building, and the recruitment and retention of qualified medical staff. That’s because, as a board member of a public hospital, I have what’s called a “fiduciary responsibility” to stay objective, to be trustworthy, to be dedicated to ensuring the public trust, and to provide oversight of budgets to make sure that taxpayer monies are spent in an effective and responsible manner.
And I will continue to gladly do this work as long as they let me.
s/Art Burger
T-or-C, NM
