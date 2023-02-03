Yes, it’s that time of year already. Sierra County Little League has been registering youngsters for a week now, and are getting ready to form up teams, with the Major’s Division scheduling mandatory tryouts for those ages 9-12. They note that all 11 and 12-year old's will automatically be assigned to the Major’s Division. Registration is still ongoing, Thursday, February 9, 5:30-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 18, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with tryouts for the Majors taking place on both dates. All registration and tryout are at the ball fields of the Louis Armijo Sports Complex on Broadway. Players must have original birth certificate to register. Registration fees are $50 for the Major and Minor Divisions and $40 for the T-Ball Division. Any questions should be directed to Matt or Kelly Felts at (575) 894-4120 or email at sierracountyll@gmail.com.
Practices will start February 27-March 3 and regular season games will begin on April 4. With Little League numbers surging last year, after a two-year hiatus, we are all looking forward to a great season.
