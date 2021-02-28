As much as the action on the field or court is exciting, sometimes when you look away from the action you get a picture that captures something special, you capture a moment that looks inside. Check out our new gallery, Tiger Photo Footlocker, where we will look at moments found away from the action on the field or court. We'll look behind the scenes and around the edges.

