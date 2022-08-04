It’s important to know you’re not alone – that is the main barrier or impetus to making us want to join together in solidarity to Save our Children and our Future and respect for those already suffering the loss and death that is coming down the road for us all. Millions of people are working on transformational adaptation and resisting the constant assault on our rights and democratic principles and stop the drive over the cliff into a hell on earth situation. It’s happening worldwide including here now and getting worse faster and faster. Drought, extreme heat and wildfires are taking what’s left of our forests even the old growth and the Amazon as the consequences of human caused global heating.
The truth is we are not going to be able to deal adequately with this climate crisis – no ending it. Extreme events are not going to stop continuing. Can’t keep talking just about the good parts and ignoring the reality of our fellows so many of us are losing their homes, lives, everything We have to adapt. We’re on the verge of losing everything and if you rely on the government to make you happy or keep you safe or anything beyond economic unsustainable greed and collapse, you are in for a bad time, I mean really bad.
A handful of corporations control everything we see, hear and read. TV, for example, and the media. After all these decades of allowing our life support systems to drop out from under us. They are lying, and not telling us what is obviously going on. It’s deceitful, unworkable, immoral crap they been fooling us for decades and still claim to be stopping oil emissions but all the while expanding the new projects, clamping down on increased police and govt. control, frightening the poor and blocking and suppressing any protest (criminalization of homeless and anyone they profile).
The conclusive and overwhelming evidence of some scientists and their painstaking research and analysis is being ignored somehow. Missing the 1.5 degrees C. has launched us irreversibly into an unlivable and tortuous future that’s too hot and unstable forcing world migration, starvation and war. How can our teachers avoid telling children the verifiable facts of the real world. We can only hope we will be willing and able to face the disastrous horror we will be living, and then only if we stop the oil emissions now. The numbers of people suffering and dying is horrifying and threatens to exterminate the majority of the human race. How are we going to feed ourselves? We have to be better than to go extinct.
There is no justice or humane ethical or Christian basis or outlook for our behavior; and Americans, far from being any example to other nations are continuing our bestial, overbearing attitudes as if we were in control without reverence from whence we came, where our bread is buttered (it’s no longer the market economy) or that Nature really exists and that if we don’t honor Her we wont be able to live here anymore. Think you may run away to Canada? Temperatures are higher there than in the desert for the second year. What about going to Mars? You can’t breathe there without oxygen nor is there water.
What are we doing? We have the power to create a better future (without fossil fuels and replace the fascist becoming government with representatives who care more about living and natural world than money – get rid of the climate deniers who are holding back the Climate Crisis Movement.) Be the spokesperson for Nature.
You may not be interested in “climate,” but climate is interested in you. Your little babies will and are burning up. Once you realize the grave seriousness of this undeniable reality, this evil that we know is coming down the road fast, it becomes hard to proceed.
I’m constantly afraid and feel attacked. Damn the torpedoes. I’m documenting the endless, daily extreme weather events, wildfires all over the US and the world, flooding, heat waves, rising sea levels, disappearance of most of animal, insect species, forests, and everything collapsing.
My daughter won’t talk about what’s happening, and her mental health is struggling with this catastrophe. She had to leave her home in Northern NM – largest wildfire in our history. And in the Gila, we wait for the rain to save us – from the climate caused burning trees? The young people will come back to us – why we didn’t and haven’t protected them and their future and given them the beautiful planet and safe home that we were given. They deserve no less than to learn what is true and real here and how we are going to survive.
Community engagement is required now. Listen to the Lion (those who love life and resist the hate and death.) Extinction Rebellion, a valiant group begun in UK, now all over and in America shows us the way. Contact@XRAmerica.org.
s/Linda Rakestraw
Silver City, NM
