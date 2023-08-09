Everyone in Truth or Consequences needs to be aware of what’s been taking place at the west end of Wyona Street over the last two years – because it’s coming to your neighborhood soon.
The short version of this travesty is that the city has been ignoring its own codes to accommodate the development of a cheaply made, aesthetically atrocious, two-story complex of 24 houses (actually, condos, termed “affordable housing” at $150K for 700 square feet!). Throughout this effort, the developer, Nathan Stevens, has requested that the Planning and Zoning Board ignore housing codes – and he’s largely been successful.
These codes are in place to ensure that our community remains a safe, healthy, and affordable environment for its residents. These are trying times, and people all over the country have been forced out of their homes because of gentrification plays, just like these condos.
It seems our city government has completely taken the reins regarding this development and decided when it was first approached by Mr. Stevens in 2021 to grant him everything he requests. This is a precedent that every person in our beloved little town needs to be aware of because these renegade actions by the city will affect all of us eventually.
Your neighbor,
s/Lynn Gray
T-or-C, NM
