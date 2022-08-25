In a stunning round of even more insane spending that’s sure to drive up the inflation index, several states including New Mexico have announced yet another round of stimulus checks. In our state, the treasury will shortly be sending $500 to married couples, while single filers and married people filing separately can receive up to $250.
Nothing makes people more lazy than giving them something for nothing, in this case free money. Clearly, this is just an election ploy.
In addition, all citizens who have filed their 2021 personal income tax will also receive another income tax rebate, half of which was paid in June while the remaining half is due in August.
The state-level stimulus checks and tax refunds come after the federal government has already pumped billions of dollars in the form of “COVID-19 relief assistance” in the past years. According to the nonprofit Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW), stimulus checks by states are a “fruitless attempt to combat inflation.”
There is absolutely no evidence for the claim that artificially pumping money into an economy will halt inflation. The Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion “America Rescue Act,” which included the third round of stimulus checks, was a “significant factor” in pushing up inflation to four-decade highs, states CAGW.
“A one-time payment for ‘inflation relief’ is far different than tax rebates that many states are providing to all taxpayers based on income. They are feel-good band-aids that will make everything more expensive and keep inflation going longer than it would otherwise.”
When Biden became president in January 2021, the 12-month Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, was only at 1.4 percent. By May 2021, it had reached a whopping 5 percent.
To put it in perspective, in January 2022, CPI was running at 7.5 percent. It then peaked at 9.1 percent in June, and dropped slightly to 8.5 percent in July. Inflation has not dropped below 7 percent in any single month this year so far.
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
