In response to the article, “BLM and Antifa,” so your solution to the problem is domestic terrorism? BLM and Antifa are nothing more than two domestic terrorist groups!
The people in BLM are not concerned about Black lives at all. BLM should be called, “Black Lives Don’t Matter” because they kill Blacks and burn down Black businesses. Antifa and Black Lives Matter are nothing more than wolves in sheeps clothing
These psychos are causing chaos for the far left radicals because they hate President Trump, since his mission is to eliminate corruption in government. Ironically, these groups are funded by the radical left who are remarkably corrupt and want a “New World Order” while our president is actively fighting against this and trying to make our country safe and stable again!
What we are seeing today is nothing but chaos created by the evil and vile new social democrat party!
s/David Foss
1517 Broad Street
T-or-C, NM 87901
