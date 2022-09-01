“Waste Not Want Not”
As a 67-year-old retired farmer, originally from northwest North Dakota, I was appalled by a recent report in the paper by the Feds eradication of so called feral livestock in the Gila, to the tune of over 700 head.
Growing up on the farm, we owned the land. We were cash poor, but food rich. The land provided for our very existence on this Earth. One thing you never did was waste food, whether it was for human or livestock use. It just wasn’t done.
Come on folks, in this day and age of hungry people couldn’t you have come up with a better plan than that? Do you realize how much hamburger you get off 700 head? I worked in a beef kill plant. I assure you this, if you have eaten at any major chain burger outlets they have thrown anything in their hamburger that they can get away with. “Blood clots and all.”
How about the zoo? The lions and tigers need their protein too. If these federal hands truly belong to us all, shouldn’t we all be entitled to a package of hamburger? I was just wondering about you guys in charge, the food you wasted, did you federally inspect the meat? God forbid that the four-legged assassins you have unleashed against the livestock producers and the elk herd in this area should come down with a bellyache from the buffet you served up to them in such grand style.
The family ranchers, who have managed the range down through the generations and put the food on your plate, are getting the shaft, and it’s not right. The wolves may get a physical bellyache, but let me tell you what the livestock producers endure. It’s a financial bellyache that can turn into financial heartbreak. The stress from that overtime will kill you quicker then a “pack of hungry wolves.”
You can hold out against drought, disease and pestilence. That’s all part of the job, but how do you survive against insurance policies that are designed to put you out of business? I think the corporation that owns the two biggest ranches in NM isn’t satisfied. “They want it all.” What better way to get it than to partner up with the people who control it?
You guys don’t have a clue. Don’t you know that you don’t do this to your neighbors? You guys must’ve been raised by a “pack of wolves!” That’s the only thing that could explain your behavior. Well, in this life you travel, you meet some funny men. Some rob you with a “pack of wolves” and some with a “fountain pen.” Well, on these plains you ramble, and on this range you roam, you will never find a family farmer or family rancher that will force another family from their home.
Can the feds and the mega-corporations say the same? I think not. They might say it’s just business, I say no. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves for what you’re doing. The only conclusion I can come to is you guys must have been raised by a “pack of wolves.”
Thank you very much, formally wolf-free in Chloride
s/Steve Haiberg
575-743-0275
Chloride, NM
