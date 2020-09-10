Scott Sullivan and I, Victoria Farner, would like to take this time and share our gratefulness and appreciation to everyone.
For every single person who gave a hug, sent a prayer, wrote a post, sent a card or letter, provided food, gave beautiful flowers and plants, checked up on us, donated money, donated their time, cried with us, laughed with us, asked how we were, and made the trip to town to celebrate miss Haylie Klaire Sullivan’s life, we thank you all very, very much – from the bottom of our hearts. We are very lucky to have you all. Thank you everyone again for everything.
With our greatest gratitude,
s/Victoria Farner
T-or-C, NM
