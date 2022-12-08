From the depths of our hearts, we wanted to share our gratitude for our wonderful community of patients and friends for their kindness, generosity and support during our time of need.
As you may already know, Dr. Adkins, or Glen, suffered a stroke in December of 2021 and is spending time at home recovering. We appreciate your patience and understanding in allowing us to navigate this new journey privately as a family.
Due to the wonderful outpouring of support from this community, we felt it necessary to share how he is doing. He's doing great! Getting back to work has always been important to Glen, but time will tell us when that might be.
For now, Glen enjoys time at home with his children and wife, his extended family, and is recovering with his favorite hobbies. He appreciates the beauty of the surrounding landscape, so you might see him hiking with his dogs or even throwing a line out at the lake. This has been his best medicine.
We as a family deeply and sincerely appreciate every dollar, prayer and kind gesture that has come our way this year. You've shown us what true support looks and feels like. We are forever grateful and proud to be part of such a wonderful community.
With love, Glen Adkins and family!
s/ Jessica Adkins
Sierra County, NM
