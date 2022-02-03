As the sun is rising upward, over the Turtleback Mountains, along the Rio Grande River. Is a sweet small town of, Truth or Consequences, that I miss a whole lot, and wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day.
I would like to give everyone a big smile and Bear Hug. You are a special small town that will always be in my heart. You’re lucky to have a small town newspaper, not many towns have a paper anymore. I like the feel of the paper in my hands, and something special about the ink on the pages. To me, at fifty-cents an issue, is a super good deal, in this day and age.
I always enjoy gossip, and am a people person, still exploring life, that I have done from day one. Thank you, mom. Anyway, life is life. One day at a time.
Anyhow, I would like to renew my subscription for one year, to keep up on what’s happening around town.
I do enjoy the weather report, sunshine and warm temperatures sure sounds good at the moment, wish I could join you in T-or-C. My bones need some warm weather to thaw-out after this long winter.
Love you all,
s/Moose Snort Craig
HC 89 Box 8362
Talkeetna, AK
