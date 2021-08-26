Thinking globally/acting locally: on we go through the destruction, social/ecological breakdown and climate emergency, through the Pandemic, loss of democratic values and our way of life we thought we were working for. We don’t know if our species will continue or not. We do know that crops won’t grow at 2 degrees centigrade, and even now at global temperatures of 1.3-1.5 we’re seeing even greater numbers of people and animals, etc. Suffering and dying, moving all over looking for safety, food, work and cooler temperatures.
There is a direct link between these catastrophic climate events, i.e. current heat waves where cities worldwide have triple digit temperatures much higher than ever recorded – even in Canada; and at the same time huge wild fires, hundreds burning at present, in the west where our lands are dried out from longterm drought and water shortages, and in northern lands. Artic and Siberian ice melting away and the oceans heating and rising, causing horrendous flooding in Germany, Belgium, Miami, FL, Arizona, cities, and islands in the seas sinking, etc.
Dreaded methane “dragon” released from permafrost looming over us creating horrific feedback loops. Climate conferences not succeeding in reducing oil emissions we’ve neglected for decades. We’ve been lied to. The rich don’t even pay taxes. They have billions but won’t raise the minimum wage from $7.25, which it’s been for decades. In case you haven’t noticed, millions of people can’t afford food and shelter anymore and are living on the streets and are blamed for our predicament.
We’re running out of time. Weather reports are calling for action. Government and oil companies don’t want to listen. How are you explaining to your children what’s going on, this frightening shift in our climate/weather, social system and any hope for their and our future? They are counting on us.
Do you want accurate information (intense, stressful and horrifying as it is) by which to guide your life, or not? Pretending it isn’t happening won’t change the fact that it is real, and that we have to prepare ourselves for continuing disasters, food shortages, how long are we going to be here, and how to handle mental and physical health issues in this dark time.
We have to forge better (spiritual) ways for the benefit of all, including our planet. Stop and look and reflect on the calamity we have caused so we can figure how to proceed and not turn on each other. Our communities need to face this crisis. We can’t stop the chronically accelerating pace of this catastrophic breakdown but we can slow it down, lessen the impact, and learn to adjust to large size changes. If we can influence enough people to get real, respect the truth and each other, and take this seriously enough to speak out, the powers that are trying to control us and which are going in the wrong direction – over the cliff.
We have a choice.
s/Linda Rakestraw
T-or-C, NM
