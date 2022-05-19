Every morning we wake up and gaze east as our first action of the day to see how the horizon looks…Smoky Again! Worse than it has been yet this year!
Those of our community that are knowledgeable of these things are predicting severe drought, again! What is the cause?
Climate Change! No doubt. Forests are burning up, crops are failing, and rivers are weeks or days from drying up.
But what is the cause? Surely the gods are angry and are punishing the people of our time!
Our time? About the year 1200 (that is one thousand, two hundred years After the Death of Christ).
There are no coal fired power plants, no gasoline automobiles, diesel trucks, oil tankers, etc., etc., etc. emitting those nasty carbon molecules into the air and causing the temperatures to rise about a degree Centigrade over a 50 or 100 year period.
Did those living in the Southwest then, the Anasazi of Chaco Canyon, Mesa Verde, Gila Cliff Dwellings and hundreds of other cliff dwelling/pueblo culture populations jump into their electric vehicles and wisk away to someplace with less carbon in the atmosphere and more rain?
Well, likely not. But the entire Anasazi Culture virtually disappeared, with no apparent reason between the years 1150 and 1400…before white man was on the continent, and before.
2022… fires in the Southwest, severe drought predicted, Oh, my God! It is the evil God of Carbon!
Couldn’t be that the native forests are burning up because the “Greens,” starting with Bill Clinton and Al Gore shutting down logging in the Pacific NW, stopped logging and timber management to save the “Unspotted Spotted Owl”? Rather that they burn or choke to death on smoke than have to find another tree to nest in.
Hell with those good paying jobs that the loggers, sawyers and timber employees made. Hell with affordable, straight 2x4 boards at Home Depot and Lowes! Those employees can be retrained to work at Home Depot, Albertson’s, Walmart, or just get a check issued by the government, funded by those who are still lucky enough to have a job.
America has let the Left Loonies and their Pocket Politicians guide our country, following the Pied Piper ever nearer to the cliff (sorry, the river is dry right now).
Now, we have a Headless Leader with WhoKnowsWho pulling the strings.
“Just Pay them More.” People will pay, what choice will they have?
$5.50 gasoline! Hell, buy an electric vehicle. What’s the problem? There are subsidies you know.
“Oh, you have to travel 130 miles one-way to go to shop for supplies that you need, and not sure if your EV can make the round trip on one charge?” “You live in the country and it’s 80 miles to work?” “Sure that you weren’t hurt in a work accident? Do you need some help getting a disability check? You shouldn’t have to drive that far.”
The Left is intent on finishing off what the Loons have been moving America toward for the past 60 years. And they are using the money that the working people generate to fund their efforts.
Anyone know where the Anasazi went??
Read more at: https://www.ancient-code.com/what-happened-to-the-anasazi-people-science-may-have-figured-it-out/
s/John Bokich
Elephant Butte, NM
