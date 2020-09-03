Sierra County Electric recently installed electric meters, which cost $124 each, paid for by Sierra Electric Cooperative. Why can’t our city-owned electric use the same meters? These meters are “power line carriers,” which means that they don’t need WiFi towers because they use the electric wires that are already installed.
Please, city commissioners, consider these cost effective meters that do not put us further in debt and do not increase the WiFi fog of our town.
s/Mary Cavett
T-or-C, NM
