I was recently mentioned in the Sentinel (July 15, 2022) regarding my decision to rescind my application to the T-or-C Planning and Zoning Board. To set the facts straight I have included the letter I sent to the T-or-C City Commission stating the reasons I rescinded my application.
It is my hope you will publish this as a matter of fact…
Honorable Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem and City Commissioners;
I am sorry I cannot be at today’s meeting, however I have a previous commitment that I cannot reschedule.
Please allow this to serve as my notice that I am rescinding my application to serve on the Truth or Consequences Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
With all due respect to this commission, after presenting my qualifications at three different city commission meetings and having a vote on my appointment or rejection tabled three times, it is my opinion that this commission does not want me to serve on the P&Z Advisory Board, despite my qualifications.
After all, having made three different presentations to this commission, which were followed by questions regarding not only my qualifications to serve on the P&Z Board, but I was questioned about a petition I signed supporting a neighbor’s art work installation located on his property.
If you support the first amendment, then my signing of any petition is irrelevant in voting to either appoint or reject me to the P&Z Board.
This commission tabled a vote based on our city attorney’s recommendation and assumption that my signature on a petition was, in his opinion, proof that I was not in support of the city or this commission and might be used in a court matter.
The decision to table a vote solely based on my signing of a petition came very close to violating my civil rights.
The first amendment guarantees our right to present requests to the government without punishment or reprisal. A signed petition is just that, a request to the government, nothing more.
My application to serve on the P&Z was submitted to the city clerk on March 31, 2022 and on April 7, 2022 the P&Z Board voted to accept my nomination pending a vote by this commission.
However, here we are three and a half months and seven city commission meetings later, and no decision, one way or the other has been made.
This is not only frustrating, it is disrespectful.
Have any other advisory board applicants ever had to have make three separate presentations to a city commission? Not to my knowledge, so why am I being subjected to such scrutiny? If you were in my shoes, what would you do or think?
I would like to point out that serving on any civic or governmental entity requires you to only look at the pertinent facts and the letter of the law. Personal opinions, assumptions or popularity should not influence a decision one way or the other.
Thank you,
s/Rick Dumiak
T-or-C, NM
