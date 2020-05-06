For folks who may be asking why I support the phased in opening of Elephant Butte State Park…
Elephant Butte Lake, measuring more than 40 miles long, is the largest state park in New Mexico. With more than 200 miles of shoreline around our largest reservoir, “The Butte” is the state’s poster child for the opportunity to social distance. The recent hard work of nonprofits and Fish and Wildlife had placed the Butte among the top 10 USA fishing areas to watch.
Like so many New Mexicans, I was excited to hear the governor loosen lockdown restrictions. The suffering of our small business owners and workers is the worst many of us have seen in our lifetime. The governor’s decision offered some hope to the disastrous economic situation in our state. However, opening Caballo Lake instead of Elephant Butte Lake (located 15 minutes apart from each other) was the wrong execution.
Revenue for the State Parks Division is primarily generated by park passes and vender contracts. That means NM taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill. Elephant Butte is the most popular park in New Mexico, generating far more revenue than every park without a lake combined.
By remaining closed, families are deprived of access to a terrific park, and fisherman are deprived of quiet retreat and fresh meat, the lost state park’s revenue is adding to the state’s current deficit, already estimated at 1.6 BILLION dollars.
If you were to ask State Parks why Elephant Butte needs to be closed, they will tell you it’s a staffing issue. They don’t have the personnel to keep up operations at the park while still ensuring a safe number of visitors are following the rules. However, when inquiring about specific openings there are three vacancies at the Butte. 1. The park director (an acting director is assigned) 2. A heavy equipment operator (the county has offered to provide this resource) 3. A law enforcement officer (the county is offering to provide this resource) They will also need to bring back the seasonal staff (most are on stand by) as park plans allow for increased visitors, hopefully by July 4th.
Instead, the governor is transferring the Butte staff to neighboring Caballo Lake, where there is almost no beach. I predict there will be overcrowding and that the hard working park staff will be forced into altercations over a true inability to comply with distancing. The state park deficit continues to climb and the idea of diversifying our economy through tourism (particularly related to fishing) is slipping away as spawning and fish habitat needs continue to be ignored.
New Mexicans are smart enough to social distance at a 36,000-acre park.
s/Rebecca Dow
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.