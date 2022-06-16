-----------------------
Joe Biden on May 5 said that President Trump’s supporters represent the “most extreme” political group in recent U.S. history. Why? Because MAGA (Make America Great Again) stands in the way of Biden’s superiors’ globalist agenda.
So, what are the fundamental principles of MAGA?
Trump’s MAGA movement is anti-abortion, pro-job creation, anti-corporate inversion, pro-gun rights, pro-law enforcement, anti-CRT, for pro-America school curriculum, pro-energy independence, pro-election integrity, pro-border safety, anti-war, and anti-globalism. The basic idea is to get things right here in America before spending tax-payer dollars on people who hate this country, people who broke the law to get in this country, or people who don’t even live in this country. Be thankful for- and proud of America, its values, its history, its legacy.
Then what makes the MAGA crowd “extreme”?
MAGA’s fundamental principles aren’t really “extreme.” They’ve been the norm since the Founding Fathers formed this country. So when Biden says that the “MAGA crowd” is the “most extreme” political group in America, he’s pointing to Jan. 6, when several FBI informants, numerous BLM activists and Antifa members, and Trump supporters carried out a riot at the U.S. Capitol: an obviously “extreme” event.
But if the MAGA crowd is “extreme,” then it stands to reason that Antifa, BLM, democrats, and leftists are even more so.
U.S. prosecutors determined the Jan. 6 Capitol breach caused $1.5 million in damage. Forgetting the fact that she was a Trump supporter, a 35-year-old woman named Ashley Babbit was also killed as a direct result of the unrest.
That’s $1.5 million and one death too many. But if the Jan. 6 damage and death make the MAGA crowd “extreme,” then left-wing Antifa, BLM, and democrats are even more extreme.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon estimated the cost of repairing damage to federal buildings in Portland alone caused by Antifa – who oppose Trump – at more than $2.5 million.
Black Lives Matter (BLM), which wants to “convict and ban Trump from future political office,” protests sparked by George Floyd’s killing resulted in “at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims.”
A 2013 study conducted by The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science authored by University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University professors found that seven in 10 felons registered as democrats. In New York, 64% of convicts were Democrats and just 9% Republican. In New Mexico, 65% of all convicted felons were Democrat, 10.2% Republican. And in North Carolina, 56% of felons were Democrats, 10.2% Republican. The study authors also found that 73% of all convicts who turn out for presidential elections voted Democrat.
For a recent example, look at the left’s recent response to the Supreme Court leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion to strike down Roe v. Wade. A Wall Street Journal publication warned of an imminent attack not from Trump supporters – the majority of whom are pro-life and would celebrate Roe v. Wade’s overturning – but from some “abortion fanatic.”
“We hate to say this,” the WSJ piece laments, “but some abortion fanatic could decide to commit an act of violence to stop a 5-4 ruling. It’s an awful thought, but we live in fanatical times.”
Seven-foot-tall riot fencing had to be installed around the Supreme Court as leftists continued to threaten some of the justices, many of whom were “doxxed” when a pro-abortion group released their home addresses.
Left-wing political groups should be treated by the Biden administration as the greatest threat to American democracy and stability. Not the MAGA crowd.
Then why falsely claim the “MAGA crowd” is the main threat to America?
Joe Biden is following orders from the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is the de facto command center of the globalist “Great Reset” world takeover to “revamp all aspects of our societies and economies” and “build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems”. The WEF predicts that by the year 2030 the world population will “own nothing” and “be happy about it,” and that the U.S. “will no longer be the world’s leading super power.” Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan and agenda come from the WEF, for which Biden is also an “Agenda contributor.”
WEF founder Klaus Schwab said, “We can now create the necessary systems” for this “reset” because of “the election of President Biden.” Biden has also called for the WEF’s “stakeholder capitalism” (which is not really capitalism).
The WEF is attempting, and already is succeeding, to install itself as the world’s government. In other words, to install its version of globalism.
Nationalism is Kryptonite to globalism, because under nationalism nations put themselves first and compete with other nations for greatness. For globalism to work, every nation needs to be equally weak in order to be dominated by – and put under the subjection of the elite plutocracy behind the WEF. Nations competing for greatness aren’t weak – they’re strong. Too strong to be taken over by the WEF.
The MAGA crowd is not a threat to Americans – it’s a threat to globalism.
That’s why Biden is making common criminals out of average Americans.
