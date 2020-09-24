Already we might have two sexual abusers on the court. Senate confirmation is not a legal ruling on justice. When Mitch McConnell said in 2016, “Let the people decide” regarding a Supreme Court nomination in an election year, he failed after that election and still today to acknowledge that the majority of the American public actually voted for Hillary Clinton.
Political maneuvering – even through the electoral college, an antiquated system devised to deal with southern states slave population and at a time when only male, white land-owners could vote – is not a panacea to legal decisions that reflect public will or public good.
Mitch McConnell abused his Senate duties as Majority Leader in 2016 to not let the Senate advise and consent nine months out from the election. Thirty-eight days out by the time President Trump is expected to make his replacement nomination for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is a political rush job unheralded. And unadvisable.
The escalation of politicization of the court – orchestrated by the arch conservative Federalist Society (and maybe Catholic Notre Dame University) – is detrimental to our democracy.
Twenty-one Senate working days is not sufficient time to get any nomination through to a vote prior to the election. Especially as a high number of Senate Republicans are up for re-election, their divided attention to push this through and re-win their seats is a nightmare. Further, they are made more vulnerable in already hotly contested races. Especially if Democrats manage to win the Senate and or the Presidency, any vote for final confirmation in a lame duck session will be directly against the will of the people.
Any judicial candidate with integrity and morals like the shoes she or he will fill should recuse.
Sincerely,
s/Ariel Dougherty
T-or-C, NM
