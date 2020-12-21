The PCR test is not a test, it is an amplification process. The Nobel Prize inventor, Kerry Mullis, now dead, made it very clear that this process was not to be used for diagnoses. It relies on running samples through the process many times until what you are looking for is found.
This is known as the cycle rate and each cycle will change/amplify what is found. Therefore the more cycles the smaller the items will be revealed, in this case a virus or parts thereof. If you had a cold in the past or a flu shot, those will eventually show up, creating a false positive. At high cycle rates, above 25x, more false positives are found... the trick (and I do not use that word lightly) is that one can control the number of positives 'Cases' by increasing the cycle rate – and that is the question that must be asked but will not be revealed. At what cycle rate was the test done?
The Supreme Court of Portugal investigated this and ruled that the PCR test did not represent much of anything related to the CV-19's existence.
In Australia, they tested a can of Coca-Cola, which tested positive. As have goats, sewage and mangos in Africa.
The State of Florida passed a regulation that the cycle rates on all PCR tests be made available to the subject.
Therefore, if one wanted to show an increase in 'Cases' in order to break the economy, create fear and condition subservience, all that is needed is to turn up the cycle rate and force lock downs. Who would do such a thing, and why?
To find the answer to that question you must first acknowledge that things are not as they seem to be. Turn off MSM and look outside the box they try to keep us in. Here are some hints... The Great Reset, absentee ballots, new Chair of the Democrat Governors Association and who is on the recently exposed Chinese Communist membership list?
Use Duckduckgo.com as your search engine, Google is censored.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
