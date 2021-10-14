Follow the money! If we do not know where we are, it is difficult to get to where we want to go. Basically, we all want the same things and it is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve them. Why?
I watch a lot of videos. I download them during my daily visit to the Internet sites I have come to trust for a relatively unbiased window (truth) into the world that changes daily. I then watch them in the evening where I have no Internet. These are my sources for information, plus the local newspaper and NPR when I feel strong enough to withstand the daily dose of leftist bias. At my ripe old age, I find my moral and political compass, beliefs based on 70+ years of trying to understand life and the world, pointing to and supporting that which furthers the best of humanity, and better care for the planet upon which we depend.
Last night I watched a video that put together many of the pieces needed to understand what is happening to our world and who the owners are. It provides the Why and basic truths in such a way that speaks to all of us, regardless of our political leanings. I encourage everyone to watch it. It is an hour and three minutes long and provides the foundation of understanding needed to build a system that serves all the people... not just the few.
https://rumble.com/vn7lf5-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-must-see.html
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
