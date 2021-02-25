Drive up river on Riverside Drive, admire the new vehicle cover ($50K) and surrounding fence ($50K), just past the improved (?) park, for which we still do not have a total cost nor a new Gazebo (what was wrong with the old one?).
Mr. Madrid is no longer – thank you Frances!
Checked your electrical bill lately? The SMART meters cannot fix incompetence... but they will impact your health (this is no longer an opinion – prove me wrong!) When our grid goes down (we had better learn the lesson that Texas just showed us) our overpriced solar farm will become useless sheets of silicon sitting in the sun with no way to get the electricity to your home. What will we eat when the trucks stop? (“Control the food and you control the people”)
With no vision or plan for the future of our community going into The New Normal... others will decide it. With no mechanism for the owners, the residents, the taxpayers to contribute to this vision, will we continue to spend money we do not have, for things we do not need like drunken sailors? When are “We the People” going to step up to the plate, take the responsibility and provide guidance for what we will become?
Without the critical thinking and discussion that created this once great experiment in Freedom and Sovereignty, we will continue to be ruled by those elected by high school popularity contests and rigged voting machines.
We have come to a point in the History of the World that gives us a simple choice – Freedom or Tyranny. The Constitutional Republic envisioned by our founders or the Global Governance of the UN via Agenda 2030.
After years of corruption and exploitation there is much to do to right the wrongs and heal the damage to our people and environment – The New Normal will be what 'We the People' want it to be, or what They want it to be as we sit back and watch the propaganda on TV.
Use www.duckduckgo.com – educate yourself!
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
