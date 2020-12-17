Lately, I have been reading "Dear Boss" and can’t help but cringe and bite my tongue, or at least refrain from writing my own opinion, and then the December 11 column came along. I am appalled at the shallow, whining, “victim” attitude of the content of this column that undermines all those who have been impacted by this insidious virus and does nothing to contribute to reducing the infection numbers in Sierra County.
Ranting about COVID-19 numbers? Calling the State lazy because of an internet mishap on one day? Petty at best while Rome burns around us. What a demeaning commentary for those who have died of this nasty virus and their family and friends grieving. What an obnoxious attack on exhausted medical personnel who are giving 200% to treat those in the hospital. Nearly 300,000 U.S. citizens have died, many more suffer from ill effects for months after, households have been seriously disrupted. In Sierra County, we are nearing 450 cases and 12 deaths.
And to cite that you “…personally know three families..." who have had a member of the household with minor symptoms and no others infected, anecdotal reporting but absolutely no scientific basis. What is the reader to do? Extrapolate your comment and come to the conclusion that COVID-19 is not serious? That the flu has worse symptoms? What’s the point?
Yes, businesses are suffering, caught in this surreal virus world. I would personally encourage everyone to do curbside and take out as much as possible to avoid the “outdoor” dining“ and long lines in the cold. There are options that all business are providing. Seize them! And if you don’t, don’t complain! Support local business! We are in this together, although there are some who just don't want to be in it "together" and who run from all the recommended practices that keep themselves and others safer. I am not going to get high blood pressure because of this; I will take all the measures needed to look out for myself and those I love. It is not easy.
The written word is powerful and the "Dear Boss editorial piece” will no doubt resonate with those who are so against all the “restrictions” and cause them to rail even more. Journalism must be responsible. Your pen needs to be helping the community. This paper serves to take all the measures possible to reduce the rate of infection so we can reopen, not to disparage the petty stuff or minimize the seriousness of COVID-19.
One caveat, you do believe in wearing a mask! Thank you!
s/Sue Abare-Gritter
