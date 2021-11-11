–COMMENTARY–
Hard times make hard men; hard men make good times; good times make soft men; soft men make hard times… which is where we are now, 20 years after our country was attacked by radical Islamic terrorists. –Terry Schappert, United States Army National Guard Special Forces veteran and martial artist.
Our children and grandchildren, who were born around the time the Twin Towers came down, have unfortunately grown up under the specter of global terrorism. But you would never know it by talking to many of them. Those children have become the soft men and women Mr. Schappert warned us about. They’ll never really know the shock and confusion we went through as a result of that terrible attack.
The legacy media, many politicians, and particularly the educational system have convinced our youth since that fateful day that there was never anything really good or exceptional about the United States, and that we probably deserved to be attacked. (Which is where Obama’s apology tour came from.)
Never mind what this world would be like were there never a United States of America.
Young adults today, in their late teens and early 20s have no idea what this country was like before they were born. They were never taught what it was like to be able to leave your house for just a few minutes and not have to worry about locking the door. Or in nearly every major big city, be able to go into a store and walk out later wondering if your vehicle was still where you left it. In fact, to be able to go for a walk in the park at night probably terrifies them.
No, today colleges and universities are nothing more than ‘social justice factories’ intent on quashing debate and free speech, and driving intolerance of divergent beliefs and opinions. Rational discourse is no longer allowed. In fact in many places it’s considered a crime if one’s ideas run counter to the established social dogma.
Recently, the head of Homeland Security declared that the worst threat this country faces is “not from terrorists abroad,” but from those who do not agree with the direction the current administration is taking the country. He calls them (us) “domestic terrorists”.
I remember when there was still a sense of pride in what this country stood for, back before 9/11. We were the Superman of nations, standing up for truth, justice, and all that’s good in the world. Unfortunately, we were also collectively quite innocent about the world around us.
What the youth of today don’t understand about 9/11 is how this nation came together as one, grieving for those lost souls and vowing certain vengeance on the ones who would perpetuate such a horrific crime.
Before 9/11 we didn’t have to worry about politicians trying to shred the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Since 9/11, evil men (and women) in positions of power have perfected ways they can control the narrative, by manufacturing one huge problem after another, all to distract our attention from what’s truly going on behind the scenes. Today it’s COVID, tomorrow it will be something else. Fear is the politician’s weapon, and they wield it well. Pay attention, you’ll see.
I hate to say it, but I truly believe we’re going to be in for some bad times soon. Violent crime is rampant in our cities, with homicide rates going up across the nation. Inflation is at its worst in 40 years, and economists say it’s just going to get worse. The southern border that Joe Biden (or whoever is really pulling the strings) so graciously opened up is allowing hundreds of thousands of people into our country, without our permission, and we have absolutely no idea who they are. Many of them, not all of course, are likely criminals, or maybe even terrorists from the Middle East. Then there’s the over 23-thousand Afghans that Biden had flown into this country, none of whom were vetted. How many of them might be actual terrorists? We just don’t know. All of this on top of losing the precious energy independence we briefly enjoyed for the first time in 50 years.
There’s much more, but I’d say this country is really not in a good place today.
And then, on the eve of remembering our greatest national tragedy, Joe Biden pulls our military out of Afghanistan, leaving literally hundreds of American civilians behind, along with billions of dollars worth of state-of-the-art weaponry. That act alone put a terrible black mark of shame on the United States that will probably never be erased.
It seems like overnight we’ve gone from a once proud country to… what?
So, where does all this leave us? I’d rather not go all doom and gloom and think were headed to some dystopian future where we all live in perpetual fear of yet another big ‘something terrible” about to happen. But I wouldn’t be surprised if something like another 9/11 were about to seriously wake our national consciousness again.
If we choose to stop remembering events like Pearl Harbor, two World Wars, Vietnam, 9/11, or even people Martin Luther King, Jr. and what his message was, we’re doomed to live through something very similar.
