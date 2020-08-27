My sincere thanks to those who sent letters of support, published and unpublished, and phone calls to the Sentinel. My sincere condolences to those who get their reality from Main Stream Media (TV) and have no idea what is happening and where this is heading.
A little over two years ago I was in the Sentinel office buying an ad, when I made a comment about a pro vaccine article from NMDOH. I noted that there was another important side to the issue and Frances offered to print a 'City of Health' column (http://forum.naturalhealthscene.com) if I would write it. I accepted with one condition... that we run an Internet forum at the same time where each article would present references and information about it and where readers could make comments or submit information substantiating their position. It was linked on the website.
I was well aware of the possibility of being silently attacked by those who held differing positions and made the information available to them from which I wrote the article that was not my personal opinion.
The forum also acts as a repository for information as Google and social media began its reign of censorship terror (Censorship only protects Lies, never Truth).
No one from our community engaged in discussion or bothered to look at the links. Even the editor admitted that she never read the column.
Our governor and health department had similar information available and chose to shut down our town and destroy our economy, I feel because of politics that people have died and the economy ruined in order to 'get Trump' and implement a Socialist paradise.
Whatever your beliefs or political position... this is more than just Pandemic panic. It is an orchestrated attempted to overthrow our Republic and take away what few rights and freedoms we have left.
I am a two-toured Vietnam Veteran and an activist for sanity and reason. I attend city commission meetings where the mayor brags about not reading emails from her constituents, ruled by a manger with his own agenda and questionable financial history – we are customers, not citizens.
So again, where is the outrage for the real issues?
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
