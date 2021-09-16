Why is the majority of New Mexico schools giving the option to do virtual learning, and T-or-C schools is not one of them? What happened to their School Motto, "Students First"?
The cases are rising again with the new Delta variant spreading significantly. So most schools in New Mexico are returning to virtual learning. Vaccines are still not approved for children 12 and under. I understand all the precautions and measures they are taking to protect the children at school, but I do not think that is enough. Not all kids are going to keep their mask on 100% throughout the whole day.
You hear stories around the U.S. where parents send their kids to school, just after testing positive for Covid – risking the health of all the children and staff at school.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion whether to send their children to school or not. That is where I think Truth or Consequences Schools should let the parents decide on whether to send their children to school or keep them home doing virtual.
I, Marissa Flores, need help to make the school district understand that this is our children's health we are talking about. It's not fair to have to send our children to school or withdraw them all together without being given the option to stay enrolled and do virtual learning.
Our children should be given the same opportunity as the rest of the children in New Mexico.
s/Marissa Flores
T-or-C, NM
