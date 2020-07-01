COVID-19 is called a novel coronavirus due to so many different and unexpected problems. A surgeon removing a blood clot from a young man’s brain watched two more develop on the x-ray pictures.
Three studies have shown that many people, who are feeling fine, have no symptoms and test positive for the virus, are having bad things happening in their lungs and other organs. We don’t know if these problems will lead to long-term damage and devastation at this point.
Masks have been proven to increase the protection for both the mask wearer and others especially if they wear a mask, too. Of course it is not 100% but it is statistically significant. Here is science again.
I cannot understand some individuals refusing to wear one in stores and other public places. Restricting their “freedom”? Well, try not wearing any clothes in public. We have decided that clothing is not optional. During this horrid pandemic, mask wearing should not be optional either.
Those who laugh at science and will not accept the findings that masks help protect folks, seem to have no difficulty consulting weather reports. The report is based on science, folks.
How about being a good Christian and a caring person: when you wear a mask, the major benefit is that it protects other people and to a lesser extent, you.
Let’s give our fellow citizens a fighting chance to escape becoming a victim: wear a mask and be nice.
s/Lee Sonne
Reserve, NM
