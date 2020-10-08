Do you wonder how we used to control our government? Do you remember any time in our history when citizens and government were at such odds? Possibly the ‘60s with black rights and the Vietnam War protests, but certainly not with the nationwide anger of today.
Seventy-five years ago, we had the power to reach inside our government and root out corruption. Seventy-five years ago we had the right to judge the law for ourselves. Seventy-five years ago we had a grand jury that was "for the people, by the people".
A fully functioning grand jury can act as a shield and a sword for the citizens of these United States. A shield in that it can act as a buffer or referee between citizen and government. A sword in that it is capable of reaching into government and rooting out corruption or wrongdoing of any kind. Sadly that power was hijacked 74 years ago by the Justice Dept.
The federal rules for criminal procedure enacted in 1946 literally castrated the grand jury. It is now a statutory puppet grand jury. It has basically been turned into a tool for the prosecution. The grand jury of modern times is often a weapon of the government, acting as a mere puppet providing a rubber stamp for prosecutors and states attorneys.
We the people never gave any powers of the grand jury to any institutional branches of government. In fact, nowhere is the grand jury mentioned in the constitution. The Constitution was written to create the government for the purpose of securing our rights while listing certain, limited responsibilities.
In 1946 the drafters of these rules used words like obsolete to describe the functions of our grand jury. Also, in drafting these rules, they decided to ignore explicit constitutional language. Many people believe that the grand jury is a function of the judiciary when in fact it belongs to the people. The grand jury does not derive its power from the government. The grand jury has existed long before this government (about 600 years) and its authority comes from the people.
There has been a total takeover by the very institution the grand jury was meant to keep in check. We never gave it to them, God never gave it to them; our grand jury belongs to the citizens of these United States. Our rights are God-given and the grand jury was given to us to protect those rights. Remember, a prosecutor can arrest a ham sandwich or sandbag an investigation. We need our grand jury back in full working order.
The first step should be to get the prosecutors out of the grand jury deliberations. They should be there only on invite for legal advice or to present their cases to the grand jury. The second step should be to open up lines of communication between the public and the grand jury foreman. They must operate in complete secrecy but the people must be able to communicate with the foreman. This is one form of obtaining information on corruption or simply things that need to be addressed. The public and grand jurors need to learn about this institution and use it the way it was intended.
Check out a book by Jason W. Hoyt called “Consent of the Governed”.
Nothing outweighs the power of a true grand jury, not even the Supreme Court. They make opinions; the true grand jury would make law at the local, state and federal levels.
"In fact the whole theory of its function is that it belongs to no branch of the institutional government, serving as a kind of buffer or referee between the government and the people". –U.S. Supreme Court, United States v. Williams, 1992
s/David Kohs
kohsdavid4@gmail.com
Denver, CO
