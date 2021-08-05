“The American Republic will endure, until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.” –Alex de Tocqueville
s/Joan F. Gooding
PO Box 4
T-or-C, NM
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:56 AM
Sunset: 08:04:13 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:25:38 AM
Sunset: 08:03:18 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:26:20 AM
Sunset: 08:02:22 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:02 AM
Sunset: 08:01:25 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:27:44 AM
Sunset: 08:00:27 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:28:26 AM
Sunset: 07:59:28 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:29:08 AM
Sunset: 07:58:28 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.