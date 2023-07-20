At the time of this writing, I have not heard back from the city clerk about the Public Request for Information (IPRA) that I submitted on July 5, 2023.
I requested current building plans (I am also requesting information on all IMPACT fees paid or waived for this development) for the homes going up on the 800 Block of Wyona St., sometimes referred to before by its name of Block 30 on the 1929 city plan, or to the tax assessor parcel #3022079415169.
I asked for these plans immediately, as there was a T-or-C Planning and Zoning hearing scheduled for July 10, 2023. The developer is asking for a variance, after the fact, for having less space between the buildings than code permits.
I say after the fact, because the land developer has already built eight homes of the 24 homes he has declared he will build at planning and zoning meetings, city commission meetings, and as shown by the original building plans he submitted. I pointed out that surely the plans must exist and that the city must have them or these homes that are now larger and two story, which they were not shown to be on the original plans, would not have been already built!
I received these answers back on July 5 from the city clerk: "We will need additional time to respond to this IPRA. We will have the information to you by Friday, July 21, 2023." and: "Traci is busy with the agenda for the commission meeting next week and she will not have time to get you the information until after that. As for the planning and zoning meeting scheduled for July 10, it has been cancelled and the next meeting will be on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4pm."
Then come to find, from the Legal Notice printed in this paper July 14, 2023, page B7, that the July 10, 2023 planning and zoning public hearing and this variance request has been re-scheduled to go before the city commission on Wednesday, July 26, 2023!
Today, July 19, 2023, I emailed the city clerk again asking to immediately be sent the current building plans, and I expressed my belief that it is illegal to bypass a planning and zoning commission hearing before a request for a variance goes to the city commission. Please refer to the city code Article II, Sec. 11-2-2 – The planning and zoning commission, where it says that a quorum of at least three members must meet for a variance consideration, and that they must then provide the city commission in written minutes of all findings of facts that were the basis of any decision or recommendation made by the planning and zoning commission.
Yet the city does not answer my request for information in a timely manner, does not plan to hold the required hearing on the matter of the variance request, and seems to be trying to cloud the issue with the fact that the planning and zoning meeting to be held on August 14, 2023, would have nothing to do with the variance request!
Apparently the city intends to get everything over all at once, in one shop. They decided long ago to grant the developer everything he requests, and this development has been a done deal since at least 2021 when I heard about it, so in fact any and all legal hearings are a moot point.
If you have not seen previous writings on this issue, by me and by other neighbors, here is a recap: The developer of this 800 Block of Wyona St., a dead end street, has built a bridge that is actually a dam across the drainage ditch that serves the entire city. A mere narrow metal tube that can be easily blocked, stretches 50 feet under a dirt bridge faced with stones that will conduct the water after storms on its final way to the river.
This development within the drainage plain will bring untold increased traffic to our once quiet dead-end street. The bridge is the only way in and out of the development.
Now that the dam-bridge has been built, our concern is that the original building plans do not allow for adequate parking for the 24 homes. The city code specifies that each home must be allotted 1.5 parking spaces. This would necessitate a minimum of 36 parking spaces. The original plans show 27 parking spaces. At most, since a parking space is by code a minimum 9-feet wide, the maximum that could be put on the 275 ft. wide property is 30 spaces!
The excess parking for residents and visitors to this development will stretch up and down our street, further narrowing it. This will only add to the problem of the increased traffic coming in and out.
It is for this reason that I am in opposition to the developer’s attempt to stuff more and more into his already small lots by being granted this variance. As a note, most houses in this area are on two lots, 50-ft. wide. Some are on a single lot of 25 ft wide. His original plans call for four houses on each of six lots, each of which is 45-ft. or 47.5-ft. wide.
Not that it will do any good to protest, mind you, as this development and anything the developer wants is a done deal, as previously noted.
Perhaps the developer has already taken into account the parking issue himself by cutting down his 24 houses to 16, thereby freeing up more space for parking and a turn around for emergency vehicles and mail delivery. I have no way of knowing this since I have not yet been provided with the plans, which is why I want to see them, but need to get this into the paper today so that it precedes the July 26 city commission meeting.
s/Diane Gunning
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
