Our attractive parts do not need anything. Nevertheless, our rulers compounded our government, other members giving honor more abundant to the part which had a lack, so that there should be no division in our government body, but that the members should have the same care for one another. And if one member suffers, all the other members suffer with it. Or if a member is glorified, all the other members should rejoice with it.
Now may the candidates supply endurance, and grant you wisdom to have among yourselves the same mental attitude, that with a willingness to act you may with one vote unite our government. You are the salt of the Earth, but if the salt loses its strength, how will its saltiness be restored? It is no longer usable for anything but to be thrown outside to be trampled upon by thoughtless people whose values become a scummy refuse.
Some of your candidates are stubborn and are partners with thieves. Some of them are lovers of a bribe and a chaser of gifts, and so that there should be no division in the government, but that its members should have the care for one another.
Now I urge you people that your vote should speak in agreement, and that there should not be division among you, but that you should be ready to unite in the same mind, and the same line of thought. We must understand that rural areas will suffer the most, and all age groups will suffer together, because of the destructive, uncouth, wayward, self-serving, selfish, and people with paranoia addictions do not care about themselves.
How are these people going to care about our county, state, and federal governments? Do your homework and vote responsibly.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
