We have to take a good look at the past 60 years, and how people in management of our country have changed the attitude of the people. With the help of wayward dry bar tenders. You will find these people are in religious organizations, courtrooms, and in politics keeping the injustice system in tack.
We need to repair and control these problems by supporting real law and order, the sheriff's office, police department, and the candidates who will fund officers so that they have the equipment, training, and a living wage so that we can retain dedicated people. And people who work in our school system need the same support.
The next problem we have to look at is the candidates that support long term jobs so that we can bring stability to our families, county, and state. They have to look at the inflation problems so that adults are not forced into jobs our youth used to have. We must look at problems as they are, not as we think they are. The youth have been crowded out by senior citizens who don't want to retire because their job is their life, or senior citizens that can't retire because of runaway inflation created by greedy management people, or people that live way beyond their income created by their own poor moral conduct and bad management practices of their own.
The people I'm voting for are women and men who have worked in real jobs, taken their children and grandchildren to meetings, outings, and shopping so that they understand what real life is all about. I also look at the candidates who understand that the youth need a real chance in life. The youth are in competition with seniors for jobs, robots that are removing jobs, and management that makes people multitask do to automation. To make matters worse, greedy management and professors are legally stealing from the students driving students and families deep into debt.
I'm supporting all our Republican candidates because they have youth in their families and are working with these problems. Please remember to do the census form and vote responsibly.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
