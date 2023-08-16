I believe too many people in power in our country have become morally bankrupt. We have to look at the laws that were handed down to us approximately 2500 years ago. The laws were called the ‘10 Commandments’. Approximately 2000 years ago the Golden Rule was given to us. We have too many people who think these rules don't apply to them, and present laws don't apply to them either.
We have organizations that have quality rules that members are supposed to adhere to. If the rules are not working out, organizations have a system to amend the rules. Or if the rules don't apply anymore, the rule can be deleted. We have to ask our representatives why some companies can get permits to open, and why other businesses can't? The best examples are cannabis stores and dry bars that are popping up all over the place. Why are wet bars and other good businesses having such a hard time getting their permits to open?
We have to understand that our country was established by foreign investors and corruption. Over the years we have been taught that we had a revolt in the 1700s that was designed to free our white elite males to govern our original 13 colonies. Approximately 100 years later we had the Civil War to unite our country. And 80 years later our federal government created the War on Poverty, which appears to be a code name for the War on Rural America. We also must find out how our tax dollars are designated to select areas in our cities, and our rural counties.
We the people must take the steps of getting registered to vote. Learn who the candidates are, and what position they want. We have to learn if a candidate understands that they must keep their religious understandings separate from their government responsibilities. All sincere age groups must register and vote responsibly.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
