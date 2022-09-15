We have to have people understand who we are voting for this year. I believe people think we are voting for the president of the U. S. this year due to the confusion caused by the major networks. The real truth is we are voting for the House of Representatives, for the federal Congress, the Governor of New Mexico, our district representatives, and many of our local officials.
Our local officials are the most important, because they have worked hard to bring our county into the 21st century. They are trying to create a path forward in spite of the obstructionists. We have to vote for people who will bring stability to our county with a positive result. We cannot move our county with people coming from Santa Fe, interviewing us to find out what we need to do, and then doing nothing without suggestions.
Take a good look at the instability that’s been created in the last 3-1/2 years that has made for severe situations for our rural families, small businesses, and county and city governments across our state. Take a look and you'll see that for the last 3-1/2 years the big corporations and big cities were catered to, while our rural areas, small cities, and small family businesses struggled to survive.
The time has come where we have to quit being afraid to vote, and too lazy to get educated so that you can vote responsibly. People must realize that a small percentage of people vote, and the lazy people complain to each other, which does not accomplish anything.
The good old people stay in power and nothing changes. We must urge our readers to live in such a way as to put to silence the ignorance of foolish people. D-day is the decisive action day that guarantees the future, V-day, which will be a celebration of a victory. The question is, will the three big cities of NM control the whole state, or will the rural areas get out and vote against the power of the big cities.
In order to have real equality and real justice we must get united and vote responsibly. Too many people look at the voting process and used to make novel excuses why they don't need to vote, or should not vote. Excuses do not repair the past misdealings , or correct or control the present ones.
We must make a commitment to go and vote for stable people with a quality plan that will stabilize all aspects of our communities, and lower the stress in our families. Too many people are playing Russian roulette with all the chambers full, and praying the gun won’t fire.
All you have to understand is, "United we stand, divided we fall,” because bad management has put our backs against the wall. Get out and vote to help our friends, neighbors, and the youth so that we can enjoy peace, justice and equality.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.