The Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is vital to protect New Mexicans' access to water, power, internet, and many other essential services.
Every region has specific concerns and should have local representation. Ratepayers need commissioners who are accountable to the taxpayers and not an appointed board whose focus will be on following the governor's agenda.
Claims that the commissioners lack the necessary education and professionalism to make good policy decisions are unfounded. The only way to insure we the people are fairly represented is through elections, not appointments.
Vote no on the constitutional amendment to change the PRC.
s/Chris Mathys
Las Cruces, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.