This is my story. Three years ago I was a Vietnam vet wearing a heart monitor. Suddenly something went wrong. I was told to go to Albuquerque immediately. I drove to the E.R., was wheeled into the operating room and spent 14 hours undergoing open-heart surgery. I came out with a staph infection and was transferred to Lovelace Rehabilitation for three weeks. Then I entered the Veterans’ Home here in Truth or Consequences.
The first month was hell – I had a bad attitude and didn’t want to be there. But Kathy, an understanding nurse from Mississippi, never gave up on me. “This isn’t my first rodeo,” she said with a smile as she got me going on a positive path.
Then I met Jimmy, a Korean War veteran. He was the first roommate I ever connected with. His advice was “just keep moving those legs, you’ll get out of here”. I joined Jimmy in physical therapy and the therapists moved my arms and legs and hips. It was the beginning of a long process, which I grew to love.
Gradually I began meeting other veterans and listening to their stories. They told me they weren’t being heard. I found out how true that was when I attended my first resident council meeting – there were only 11 vets out of 100 in the room. I wondered why so few people. The problem was communication. The announcement for the meeting was given over a loud speaker. Most combat vets have lost 75% of their hearing. In the noisy environment of everyday living, few heard the announcement.
Eventually I was elected council president and we started talking about real issues. I knew companionship, camaraderie, keeping in daily contact with fellow vets was so important. Bingo and poker were at the top of the list of enjoyments, but because of forgetfulness or physical immobility many vets missed out on these pleasures. I met a WWII vet who built homes with Jimmy Carter in Yugoslavia and with Habitat for Humanity. This valued gentleman had to be reminded over and over about events. Because of the short staffing, he and others missed out on chances to get together with fellow vets.
After eight months at the Veterans’ Home I had never met the Administrator. She never came to a council meeting or introduced herself. After eight months, no veteran’s service officer ever showed up to hear complaints. I knew I had to contact Santa Fe. These veterans needed a voice.
Finally I contacted our State Representative, Rebecca Dow. I didn’t know much about her except that she listened! Two days later, she showed up at the front desk of the Veterans’ Home ready to listen to what our vets had to say. She extended her hand and said she would do anything to help. I knew then our vets were finally going to have their voices heard.
s/Mark Bartoloni
s/Gretchen Krueger
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.