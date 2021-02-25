Dear Commissioners, and Frances Luna, especially…
The failure to conduct due process during the Jan. 27 appeals process was violated when you invited all the parties who had made the earlier denial to participate and help shape your decision. You allowed biased participants to influence you. You were warned twice by me in advance of the Jan. 27 meeting to Not Do This. But you went ahead anyway. It is a clear example that you do not understand a just appeals process.
You never once bothered to ask me one question. Nor was I given the opportunity to ask questions. In fact, I was repeatedly cut off during my five minutes.
There are still things not thoroughly thought through in the $50 "trip charge and paper work scenario" – which is, one, a charge way out of line and excessive and a duplicate of charges.
We will all see how this settles out.
Sincerely,
s/Ariel Dougherty
T-or-C, NM
