Here we are, a couple of weeks after Frances took the knee to our local 'Karen' mob, the 'City of Health' column has been completely vindicated not only by the alternative press, but the main stream media (MSM) as well.
The CDC came out with the new death numbers this week, less than 10,000 for COVID-19 alone, not even a bad flu season, and that less than 90% of the positive results from the phony PCR test were actually negative. These 'cases' justified the draconian orders issued by our leftist governor, which cost lives, businesses and divided our citizens. If you don't believe me, go to the CDC website.
Will anyone be held accountable? What can we do?
No one likes to be fooled and lied to; it’s hard to admit that you fell for it even though it all appeared real. F(alse)E(vidence)A(ppearing)R(eal). Accept that you were fooled, turn off the television, research the internet (do not Google, use Duckduckgo.com) and learn who is attempting to steal our government and what is left of our Freedoms. Look up 'Event 201', they laid it all out for you last fall in a pandemic simulation sponsored by Gates et al. It’s happening, your freedoms disappearing quickly, here in T-or-C, Santa Fe and nationally. History has shown that tyrants can only rule if we give them our power.
Masks are not necessary. They were never about disease. They were always and remain an indication that you are willing to believe a lie that actually hurts your own health in order to conform to the standards mandated for you by your government. When in our recent history has the government shown the least concern for human life and health? Any answer that does not have a big $ payout would be appreciated.
Those who like wearing masks will really like getting Bill Gates’ new vaccine. It might be the last thing they’ll ever like.
This election is not about two parties; it’s about our last chance to save our Republic, however flawed by greed and inequity that can be remedied by the people taking back their power. It is about the Democrat Party bringing in Chinese communism for the New World Order – Corporate Globalism. This 'Reset' was set in motion by the banking elites and includes all facets of our lives. Look up 'Agenda 21' on the UN's own website – it’s all there along with the update, 'Agenda 30'.
Do not say you were not warned. Masks are becoming the symbol of that which you prefer. It is a class war... and your neighbor is not your enemy.
s/John Noel
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
