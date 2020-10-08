Thank you to all who attended our first meeting! Your participation, enthusiasm and excellent ideas have made the possibility of a Veteran’s Outreach Center a true reality. Hearing about your experiences as veterans gave a voice to your needs and wants.’
Getting a Veteran’s Service Officer for the veterans community of T-or-C was your main priority. Rebecca Dow made it clear that funds were available to have a permanent USO in our city. And a veteran at the meeting volunteered to write a grant for obtaining the funds.
The next Veteran’s Center meeting will be Saturday, October 17at 6 p.m., at the Olive Tree Community Center, 808 Fir Street. Please come to be a part of the growing group of veteran’s voices. Twenty individuals attended the initial meeting.
They all extend to you an invitation to their dynamic venture. See you October 17!
s/Mark Bartoloni
T-or-C, NM
