It was another great day at Elephant Butte Lake this year. Sunny, warm and winds 10 to 12 knots, with gusts a little higher but ideal for sailing.
Our Skippers meeting was well attended and we had enough burritos, from El Faro for everyone to enjoy. We discussed club activities, including a new State Park program for Kayak trails (yes, trails on the water), some taking three hours and another from the Dam Site Marina North, taking six hours to complete. The maps handed out are free and we hope to have one posted on our website: rgyc.net later this week.
We also discussed plans that are in early stages for a sailing school with instructors, Jesse and Samantha Osborne, who work nine months out of the year as a professional sailing captain for a private yacht company out of Ireland.
And finally, Skipper Terry Brower discussed some sailboats listed for sale – a Balboa 20 and Vagabond 17, which are in the mast up storage yard. For additional information about the boats, let us know via our website.
Our event this month, the Valentine’s Chute Out Regatta was an open event, and this month we attracted six boats including Skipper Alex Sorbello, with crew member, Jason, who was the only boat to fly a spinnaker (also referred to as a Chute) but was a beautiful sight to behold going up the lake on such a clear day.
The event was successful enough to have two races, starting and ending at Marina Del Sur with race number one to the green buoy just north of Rattlesnake Island and back, and the second race to Pirate’s Cove, south of the Marina and back. Both races were won by Skipper Alex Sorbello and Jason in a S2 6.7m.
Using the Portsmouth scoring based on a handicap points system with the lowest number of points winning the race, Alex and Jason scored 3 points, second place was Skipper Rick Keffer on a Sunfish 14’ at 3.1 pts, third place was Skipper Terry Brower and Bob in a Balboa 20’, 6 points, fourth place went to Ken Tighe and Dallas in a S2 7.9m, 8 points, fifth place went to Skipper Michael Rose with Steve, Elijah and Quinn as crew in a J24’, 10 points, and sixth place to Skipper Kyle Thomas with Patty and Mark as crew on the Mariner 19’, with 12 points.
For any information about participation in events, as a Skipper or Crew, no experience necessary, please let me know via our website, as we would love to encourage you to come out for the day to experience sailing at Elephant Butte Lake.
For more information call 505-328-4826 or email tighekenneth@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.