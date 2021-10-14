We are super excited to be reopening the iconic Cortez Theater. We are in the process of returning it to its Vaudeville Days of Glory. We have added an exciting mural, “Salt of the Earth,” the first of three, celebrating strong women in Sierra County’s rich film history.
“Salt of the Earth” is one of the most important movies of the 20th century and we are thrilled to showcase artist Chris Kraig’s masterpiece. Thank you, Chris, for your excellent work on this mural.
The renovations have been monumental and we are not going to be finished for a long time; however, we are happy to announce that our first endeavor will be celebrating The 5th Annual T-or-C Film Fiesta, October 22-24, 2021.
We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and our platinum sponsors VIP Star Network (one of the largest and best Covid testing and prevention companies) will be here to help us. Do bring your masks.
We welcome volunteers, and since we are already sold out, this will be a good way to attend the Fiesta, free.
Do you have pictures of the El Cortez, inside or out? We are particularly looking for you locals that (throughout the years) have captured the building’s history, so we can celebrate those moments on the big screen.
Although the theater is sold out, you can still participate with the filmmakers, panelist, after-parties or our fundraiser sale. Details in next week’s Sentinel.
Thank you for sticking with us on this long journey. We will see you at the movies!
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.