On July 31, 2021 New Mexican parents from all over the state will be protesting against Governor Grisham's school mask policies. #UNmaskNMKids Protests will occur in at least 18 cities including Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Artesia, Belen, Carlsbad, Clovis, Deming, Edgewood, Farmington, Las Cruces, Logan, Los Lunas, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Ruidoso, Santa Fe, Silver City and Tucumcari.
New cities are joining the protest daily in response to the NM PED’s newly announced mask policy for the coming school year. Complete list of protest locations is here: https://nmfa.us/
Although over half the states in the USA have no school mask mandate, NM school children are still required to wear masks. The governor and NM PED?s recent change to allow vaccinated students and teachers to be unmasked is not enough; ALL students must be allowed to unmask, regardless of their vaccination status.
Nationally, children have a 99.997% survival rate from COVID-19. In New Mexico, only 0.66% of child COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalization. It is clear that children have an extremely low risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. Teachers who want to be vaccinated are free to do so, and no children or teachers should be required to wear masks or receive the injections.
Please take a few minutes and hear from NM kids talking about masks are affecting them: https://odysee.com/@SarahSmith:f/unMask-NM-Children-NOW:d
s/Karen Larre
naturallyhealthykaren@fastmail.com
Abq, NM
