After unemployment and poverty rates hit record lows in late 2019, and retirement accounts and average household incomes surged to record highs, Joe Biden’s handlers soon understood that general-election voters would never go for Bernie Sanders’ tax-and-spend communism, or Elizabeth Warren’s command-and-control version of socialism.
So, Biden’s people decided to offer up a nicer version of the status quo.
Despite his shaky start, Biden surged in South Carolina once democrats faced the reality that the alternative was Sanders, a self-identified socialist/communist who was on record saying positive things about Venezuela, Cuba and the Soviet Union.
Aghast at the possibility of losing the November election, the democrat establishment quickly swung behind Biden. Bolstered by a soulful coronation from Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress, and suddenly the primaries were over.
Yet after he won the nomination as the only so-called “moderate” in the race, Biden stated in a May address what he really wants is “…not just to rebuild the economy, but to transform it”.
Didn’t we already go through all that? Isn’t that one of the reasons why Trump is president?
In a few short weeks, Biden had publicly adopted the Sanders platform and the cornerstone of the Warren candidacy, along with the most radical ethnic agenda in recent U.S. history.
Joe Biden’s dramatic political transformation has exposed what many have always suspected: Moderate democrats aren’t socialists, unless they think they can adopt socialist policies and survive politically.
The Biden-Sanders “Unity” manifesto envisions the socialism of an all-encompassing welfare state, with virtually every need a right, and every right guaranteed by taxpayer funding.
The plan to pay for all this nonsense has been ruled by economists on both sides to be completely unworkable, to the tune of around $100 trillion over the next decade.
Right off, a President Biden would implement the Sanders/OAC ‘Green New Deal’. Joe’s plan uses mandates and subsidies to dictate what kind of energy is produced, remaking the world’s most efficient energy industry into the image of Solyndra. (Remember them?)
The government would ultimately direct, regulate and mandate everything, with armies of the “best and brightest” organized as a caring corps of subsidized health-, child- and eldercare workers, plus a climate corps of environmental regulators.
Finally, with Government for, of and by the Government, all public servants would benefit. Except the police, of course – police forces are to be more closely tracked and exposed, if not wholly replaced. And federal law enforcement would be hampered with a New York-style arrest-and-release program. Surely, disorder awaits.
The final pillar of the Biden program will be ethnic justice. Or injustice, depending on which side you’re on. Ironically, the vice president to the first black/white president in history believes that America is systemically racist, which it most assuredly is not. His “Unity” program declares that virtually every significant gap – in wealth, health care, housing, policing, and education – can be blamed on “racism”.
The Biden ‘cure’ will be a massive transformation of every aspect of American life, using wealth transfers, subsidies and quotas to seek ethnic/racial equity. Every action that displaces merit with preference will reduce American efficiency and competitiveness and end up pushing the country back into that dreadful depression he and Obama dragged us through for eight long years.
Before Biden’s sudden and radical transformation, the question facing voters was “Do you support Donald Trump?” The question now is, “Are you willing to endanger the economy and your freedom to end the Trump presidency?”
For Republicans and Independents, and for the many new Americans who’ve found refuge from socialism in this country, those questions are very different. There’s a huge difference between being unhappy, and being suicidal.
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.